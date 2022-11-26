Al Wakra (DPA/Stats Perform)

Graham Arnold, coach of the Australian national team, called on his players to forget the 1-0 victory over his Tunisian counterpart, which was achieved in the second round of Group D in the FIFA World Cup, pointing to the need to focus on reserving a place in the knockout stage, by beating Denmark in the last match. role groups.

Mitchell Duke scored the only goal of the match in the 23rd minute, taking advantage of a cross from his colleague Craig Goodwin, before the Australian team held out against its Tunisian counterpart, to achieve its first victory in the World Cup in 12 years and exit the match with a clean sheet for the first time since 1974.

The Australian national team scored its first three points in Group D, and its hopes of climbing out of the group have been renewed. Next Wednesday, it will face the Danish national team, which is the match that Arnold wants to focus on.

Asked about his style in the match, Arnold said: “We will see what today’s match between France and Denmark will explain, but nothing will change. We will focus on ourselves and get to the best possible condition.”

He added, “I am very proud, but we have not achieved anything yet, we can talk after that about the victory that came after 12 years and all these things.”

He explained, “We are here to go as far as we can go. I do not want the players to spend the night watching social media. We need to recover and we will be ready to face Denmark.”

#Australia #dreams #card