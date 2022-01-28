Over the next nine years, Australia will invest 1 billion Australian dollars (more than 630 million euros) in the protection of the Great Barrier Reef. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hopes this will prevent the coral reef from being placed on the UNESCO list of endangered world heritages, which would be bad news for tourism in the region.
