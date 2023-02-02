Australia is not going to replace the portrait of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on new five-dollar bills with the head of her successor, King Charles III. In his place will be an unchosen effigy, which will pay homage to Australia’s indigenous people.

What the image in question will look like and when the new banknote will be unveiled is not yet known, Australian media report.

Until the new design is printed, the old note – with the head of Elizabeth II, who died last year – will remain valid. The decision to skip Charles III and show something of the natives may hurt royalists. Still, it is applauded in First Nation circles. "This is a great victory, because our people have always fought against colonialism," said a spokeswoman. There are traces of Aboriginal people who walked from Southeast Asia to Australia some 65,000 years ago, when the ocean waters were much lower.

No bills, but coins

Charles III is formally head of state of Australia, but that is mainly a ceremonial matter. The British monarch is represented in that country by a governor-general. The five-dollar bill is the last paper money in Australia to still have an image of a British monarch. For example, a ten-dollar bill features author Mary Gilmore, while a $50 bill features David Unaipon, an Aboriginal and Australian pastor and inventor. The Australian banknotes depicting Elizabeth already in circulation will continue to be legal tender after the coronation of Charles III. Although Charles will not appear on the new note, he will still be depicted on Australian coins. The first coins with the king’s portrait will be minted this year. The design has not yet been released.

Republic

The Reserve Bank of Australia's decision – in consultation with the Australian government – to no longer portray British monarchs is not a first in the former colonial empire. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's centre-left Labor government is in favor of an Australian republic anyway. The theme played in several former British colonies. Forty years ago, vigorous discussions were held about the theme in Canada. In New Zealand, too, there have been repeated calls for portraits of sports stars or 'own' historical figures to replace the British monarch. There are another fifteen countries that use the portrait of Elizabeth on their money, including many island states in addition to the countries mentioned, such as Jamaica, Grenada and Barbados.

