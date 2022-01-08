The Serbian allegedly contracted viruses the day before participating in the presentation of the first postage stamp dedicated to him. Judge’s decision on Monday

The world of tennis and Serbia in particular remain in suspense waiting to hear about Novak Djokovic’s sporting fate in Australia. In view of the decision of the local judge expected for Monday, the lawyers of the racket champion are building the defensive memory to allow Nole to take the field anyway: according to his lawyers Djokovic contracted COVID-19 a month ago, without feeling symptoms , and received prior written authorization to enter Australia without a mandatory quarantine period.

As part of the proceedings initiated with his appeal against visa cancellation, Djokovic stated that he tested positive for the coronavirus on December 16, 2021. A date that suddenly became suspicious as the Serbian participated in two events in the presence and without a mask on 16 and 17 December in Belgrade as shown by photos and statements visible on social media. In the 35-page defense brief presented to Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly, the Serb stated that he had received a written confirmation from the Department of Home Affairs acknowledging that he “met the requirements to enter Australia without quarantine. “. To the agents who blocked him at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport, Djokovic “explained that he contracted Covid in December 2021 and received on this basis an exemption in accordance with the rules and guidelines of the Australian government”, as stated in an extract of the document presented to the judge. He also told the Australian Border Force (ABF) officers that he had “correctly filled out the Australian Travel Declaration” and was therefore “fully compliant to enter the country with my visa”. But the ABF, the border police that has the last word on granting entry visas to the national territory, did not consider the documentation presented for the exemption sufficient.

The Serbian has filed an appeal against the revocation of the visa and obtained the postponement of the repatriation initially scheduled for Thursday. So far, the number 1 in the world has spent his days in Australia at the Park Hotel in Melbourne, where dozens of asylum seekers are staying awaiting visas to enter the country of kangaroos, some of them for years. The focus on his story prompted human rights protesters to go under the hotel to demand the release of the refugees, thus joining Serbian and no-vax fans who praise the number 1 in the world.

Apart from an Instagram message thanking the fans, there are no public statements from Djokovic who according to the Australian media would have requested an interview with the chef of the hotel and the possibility of accessing a tennis court. Both requests would be denied.

