Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during an event in Sydney | Photo: EFE/EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia’s intelligence service says the country faces “unprecedented” problems of spying and foreign interference. The declaration comes amidst a backdrop of growing competition with China in the Indo-Pacific strategic and conflict region.

“More Australians are being subjected to foreign spying and interference than at any other time in history. More hostile foreign intelligence services, more spies, more targets, more damage, more ASIO investigations,” explained the director general of the Australian Security Organization. Security and Intelligence (ASIO), Mike Burgess.

The director-general mentioned that military veterans, judges and journalists are some of the targets of this practice, which includes “multiple” spies from “multiple” countries. In one of these actions, the physical attack on two Australian residents who were critical of two international authoritarian regimes was prevented.

Last week, Australian Home Secretary Claire O’Neil publicly accused Iran of spying on an anti-Asian nation activist living in Australia.

Australia in recent years has passed several laws to block alleged foreign interference in the country’s politics and economy, and accuses China of being behind cyber-attacks on universities and government agencies, as well as being suspected of funding some politicians.

The Australian government even signed the AUKUS defense pact with the United States and the United Kingdom in September 2021, which includes the acquisition of nuclear submarines by Canberra.

At the same time, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has sought to reach out to Beijing, his main trading partner, and resolve the many differences between the two nations.