Amid complaints from players about delays in qualifications to go out to train, the poor quality of food and the strict isolation that they must comply with as part of the coronavirus prevention protocol that was implemented for the Australian Open – tougher for those who arrived in that country on flights that registered positive-, the Serbian Novak Djokovic sent a letter to Tennis Australia with a series of demands for the quarantine rules to be relaxed. But the authorities’ response was blunt: “There will be no special treatment for anyone”.

“People are free to present a list of demands, but the answer is no,” he said. Daniel Andrews, head of the government of the state of Victoria, in a talk with the program Seven News from Melbourne.

This Monday, several Australian media reported that a sixth case of coronavirus was detected among the people who arrived to play the tournament. And that among the infected there is a player. Although this information was not confirmed by the organization of the tournament, which had reported the five previous positives, without identifying those infected.

Djokovic greeted some fans who came to his hotel from the balcony of his room. Photo Brenton Edwards / AFP

Djokovic is serving his quarantine in Adelaide as are Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep and Serena Williams. In that city, those six “top” will play an exhibition next week. But the Serbian, who was already able to leave his room to train, was notified of what is happening with many of his colleagues, confined to different hotels in Melbourne, and decided to submit a request to the organization of the oceanic Grand Slam.

What were their demands? First of all, what Tennis Australia move players to private homes with tennis courts so they can train with rackets. In Melbourne there were already some tennis players who were allowed to practice in some of the authorized complexes. But others, those who had to do it at the Melbourne Park facilities, such as Diego schwartzman, said that neither Sunday nor Monday they could train as planned, despite giving negative in the first tests.

Djokovic also requested that the quarantine time be reduced, set at 14 days. During this period, tennis players can only leave their rooms for five hours a day to train. Although there are 72, those who arrived on the flights with infected, who will not even have that freedom and will have to serve two weeks in total isolation.

Argentine Máximo González and Italian Simone Bolelli were two of the lucky ones who were able to train this Monday. Photo William West / AFP

Number one also demanded that they be allowed to visit and work with their coaches and that the quality of the food provided in hotels be improved, an aspect that was widely criticized.

There were not a few players who uploaded complaints about hotel food to their social networks, including Spanish Pablo Carreño Busta, the French Corentin Moutet and the Italian Fabio Fognini.

They also claimed that when they choose to take advantage of the option of placing an order through an application in authorized places, the food is checked by the hotel staff before it is delivered to the rooms and arrives cold in the rooms. This was told, for example, by Schwartzman in his Instagram stories a few days ago.

Fognini’s claim on food during the Australian Open quarantine: “There could be a better lunch next time.” Instagram photo

Djokovic’s demands, however, did not receive the go-ahead from the Australian government. Andrews even remarked that the players knew the rules they should follow if they decided to travel to Melbourne because “they were clearly stated beforehand.”

And he concluded: “Celebrating the tournament is very important, but nothing is as important as ensuring the health and well-being of Australians.”

