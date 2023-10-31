Home page World

From: Anna Laura Müller

The horses once introduced by settlers are considered a pest. That’s why the authorities now allow the brumbies to be shot. Even from a helicopter.

Sidney – When it comes to animals, when most people think of Australia, they probably think of hopping kangaroos, crawling spiders or mysterious looking insects in the head. But one species of animal has been particularly widespread there for years: wild horses.

In the Kosciuszko National Park, the so-called brumbies are now considered a nuisance. And because many see the natural area threatened by herds of wild horses, the local authorities decided last Friday (October 27th) to shoot thousands of wild horses. Helicopters will also be used.

Thousands of wild horses are also said to be shot down by helicopter in Australia

The horses were originally brought to Australia as domesticated horses by European settlers in the 18th century. When they were no longer of any use to them, they simply released the animals. Since then they have spread massively. Around 19,000 wild horses were counted in Kosciuszko National Park in November 2022, according to the North South Wales Department of the Environment. According to plans by the environmental authority, the number should be reduced to 3,000 by 2027.

Previous methods, such as setting traps, classic hunting on the ground and relocating horses, had not achieved the desired effect. There are simply too many wild horses in Kosciuszko National Park, said North South Wales Environment Minister Penny Sharpe. “Endangered native species are at risk of extinction and the entire ecosystem is at risk. We must act,” said Sharpe in a statement from the Ministry of the Environment. That’s why shooting wild horses from helicopters has now been allowed.

Shooting from helicopters was already permitted once

The Australian authorities had already allowed the shooting of wild horses by helicopter in 2000. More than 600 animals were killed within three days. Violent protests followed, which led to this method being banned again. When announcing the reintroduction last week, Minister Penny Sharpe emphasized that it had not been an easy decision. “Nobody wants to kill wild horses.” But she wants to ensure that national park employees have all the options they need to achieve the population goal and protect the valuable alpine environment.

Brumbies are feral mustangs: their ancestors were once simply released into the Australian outback by settlers. © Tobias Titz/Imago

The negative impact on biodiversity in Kosciuszko National Park is repeatedly cited as a reason to regulate the wild horse population. The plant diversity there is enormous and particularly low-growing plants that are relatively unprotected by horse herds are at risk. If they are trampled on a regular basis, they cannot recover in time to grow back. Habitats of rare native animals are also being destroyed by the spread of wild horses. Conservationists therefore see the animals as a nuisance. Also because they reproduce very quickly.

Conservationists welcome the authorities’ decision

According to the environmental movement Invasive Species Council, there are now up to 400,000 brumbies living across Australia. The non-governmental organization responded with approval to the decision by the New South Wales authorities. “Now our park rangers can finally continue the difficult work of removing thousands of wild horses before our mountains and rivers are trampled beyond repair,” said spokesman Jack Gough. Opponents of shooting wild horses, however, argue with the value of horses as part of Australia’s history and culture. They demand special protection for brumbies.

But it’s not just wild horses that have become a nuisance after they were brought to Australia as farm animals. Camels were introduced in the 1840s and, like wild horses, were later released. Camels have also multiplied rapidly and are now considered a nuisance in some places. (alm)