According to the latest count from authorities, at least 380 cetaceans have died. Only 50 were saved and 30 are still alive.

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

The operation failed. Rescuers announced, Wednesday, September 23, the deaths of 380 pilot whales – or pilot dolphins – stranded in a remote bay in Tasmania, despite intense efforts to try to save them. “We have a more precise figure and we can confirm that 380 cetaceans are dead”said Nic Deka, director director of Tasmania Natural Parks, who clarified that “30 are still alive and 50 have already been saved”.

The causes of these massive cetacean strandings remain unknown. About sixty people, including environmental protection specialists and employees of neighboring aquaculture farms, are taking part in the rescue operations of pilot whales found stranded Monday, partly submerged.

On Tuesday, rescuers, for example, spent the day in shallow and cold water, and saved 25 cetaceans. Using cables attached to the boats, they then escorted them out to sea. “The good news is that the majority of the rescued cetaceans are still in the deep water and swimming”, welcomed Nic Deka.