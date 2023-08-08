In Australia, the death of three people, all related, following a family lunch is a detective story. In fact, the daughter-in-law cooked the mushrooms and the suspicion is that it was she who poisoned them. A fourth relative struggles between life and death. But the circumstances are cloudy and the police’s suspicions converge on this 48-year-old woman, who says she is a stranger: “I didn’t do anything, I love them.”

Suspects converge on Erin Patterson, the events took place in Leongatha, a town southeast of Melbourne, about two hours by car. It all begins with a couple visiting their daughter-in-law (separated from their son, but still on good terms with their in-laws): he is the elderly parish priest of Korumburra, and is accompanied by his wife. Then the sister of the old woman and her husband also stop. An invitation that, after the illness, arouses suspicions. Also because Erin Patterson, who hadn’t eaten the mushrooms, is fine, and so are her two children, who apparently ate other dishes. Shortly after the mushroom meal, however, all the other diners fell ill and ended up in hospital in Melbourne. Don Patterson, the parish priest, and his wife Gail, aged 70 and 66 respectively, have died. Gail’s sister Heather, 66, also died. Her husband Ian, 68, is in very critical condition and was immediately scheduled for a liver transplant.

According to the first findings it seems that the group of diners ate some specimens of amanita phalloide, very poisonous mushrooms. But the investigations continue.