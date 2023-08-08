The Matildas qualified for the quarterfinals after beating Denmark 2-0. A victory before an audience that filled the stands in national yellow at the Stadium Australia in Sydney. Now the hostesses await in the next round the winning team of the duel between France and Morocco, which will be played on Tuesday, August 8.

Australia has come from less to more in this Women’s Soccer World Cup. The team has been helped by the support of the public as one of the two host countries and the only one still alive after the elimination of New Zealand in the group stage.

After beating Ireland and Canada, but losing to Nigeria, the hosts reached the round of 16 as top of Group B.

The road to here was not easy either for the Danes who pulled off a 1-0 win against China, lost to England and beat Haiti to finish second in Group D.

Australia opened the scoring at the first opportunity

Denmark started the game by pressing up to prevent the Australians from reaching the opposite field. In the first 25 minutes it was difficult for Australia to show offense. But the release would come in the 29th minute, taking advantage of the first chance they had. Fowler made a pass to Foord and in front of goalkeeper Christensen he hit a left-footed cross that went between his legs.

Australia’s Sam Kerr in action against Denmark’s Simone Boye Sorensen at the Women’s World Cup on August 7, 2023. © Reuters/Jaimi Joy

Denmark tried to react in the ensuing minutes, but both Sorensen’s header in the 33rd minute and Madsen’s pass three minutes later were inconclusive. And just when the Danes were more in control of the game, Foord was about to score the second, but the shot went wide just inches from the right post.

The Matildas were working patiently, seeking to increase their lead in the first half. And that was the strategy for the next 45 minutes.

Fowler scores second to give Australia victory

The second half began in a similar way to the first, with greater control from Denmark, although not decisive. Lars Sondergaard, Danes coach, made two changes in the 63rd minute to make it more dangerous, putting Signe Bruun in attack and removing defender Rikke Sevecke, Madsen came on for Gejl.

Australia’s second goal came at minute 70, in a good collective play in the Danish area. Fowler passed a pass to Van Egmond who had his back to goal and she served Hayley Raso who scored with a low right cross shot. This is the attacker’s third goal in this World Cup.

Sam Kerr, the most beloved player of the Australian team, made her debut in this World Cup against Denmark. Her highly anticipated entrance onto the pitch was widely applauded by the fans at the Sydney Stadium. REUTERS – CARL RECINE

The stadium erupted in applause and shouts with the entrance of Sam Kerr by Raso to the field of play. The Australian star made his debut in this World Cup and he had a chance to score in the 87th minute. However, his shot went over the crossbar.

The game in the last ten minutes of the game was not fluid due to the number of substitutions and fouls. This made it more difficult for Denmark, which was looking for continuity to try to close the gap.

But the solidity of the Australian defence, especially in the second half, gave them no chance and stifled Denmark and Pernille Harder, one of their most important players.

Australia thus achieved their pass to the quarterfinals before a stadium packed with 75,784 fans. In the next match they will face the winner of the match between France and Morocco.