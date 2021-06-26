Today, Saturday, the Australian state of New South Wales announced the imposition of a complete closure throughout the city of Sydney and its suburbs for a period of two weeks, starting from this evening, Saturday, due to the outbreak of the “Corona” virus.

The Prime Minister of the Australian state of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, indicated that this comes in an attempt by the authorities to contain a rapidly spreading outbreak of the highly contagious “Delta” strain of the “Corona” virus in Australia’s largest city.

The restrictions imposed on Sydney, which is home to more than five million people, are the latest in a series of short but strict lockdowns imposed in Australian cities in recent months to combat the outbreak of the Corona virus.