For seven hours, 139 passengers flew from Sydney, Australia … where they also landed. The company had no trouble selling the tickets, which were snapped up in ten minutes despite the rather expensive prices: 485 euros in economy class and 2,335 euros in business class. Passengers were able to admire the country’s iconic landscapes at low altitude, such as Whiteheaven Beach or the Great Barrier Reef.

And the environment?

“It was spectacular. I never expected to see some sites as I saw them today. I felt so close to some of them. It was just awesome.”, commented a passenger. The company has pledged to pay to offset the carbon emissions from this flight. Air transport is responsible for 2.5% of CO2 emissions.