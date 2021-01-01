A change that “take nothing away”, but who “really adds” meaning to the text, according to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The Australian government changed a word in the national anthem on Thursday, December 31, to better recognize the role, culture and history of Aboriginal peoples within the country.

The second sentence of the Advance Australia Fair anthem, “we are young and free”, is replaced by “we are united and free”, announced the Prime Minister. “Australia, as a modern nation, is relatively young, but the history of our country is old, as are the stories of the First Nations, whose spirit we recognize and respect.”, he wrote in the diary The Age on New Year’s Eve.

This change had already been mentioned to better recognize the Aboriginal history of Australia, which dates back tens of thousands of years. The Conservative leader did not announce it until late Thursday evening, a few hours into the New Year. Australia’s colonial past, with its great inequalities, is still on edge in a country where Indigenous children are twice as likely to die before five years of age than those of the rest of the population, according to official statistics.

Earlier this year, protests in several cities across the country demanded an end to the deaths of Aborigines during police stops. More than 400 have died in these conditions over the past thirty years.