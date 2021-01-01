One word of the hymn is changed out of respect for the indigenous people. The history of Australia is not young, but very old, writes the prime minister.

SYDNEY dpa / afp / taz | Just in time for the start of the new year, Australia changed one word of its national anthem. With the change of a few letters, the 60,000 year history of the indigenous people of the continent has been honored since Friday. From the line “For we are young and free” (“We are young and free”) became “For we are one and free” (“We are one and free”).

In the opinion of many Australians, the previous formulation narrowed the view of the country’s modern history, but ignored the fact that the Aborigines, for example, lived there long before the arrival of white settlers.

“As a modern nation, Australia may be relatively young, but our country’s history dates back to ancient times,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote in a guest article for The Age newspaper. The text change does not take away anything, “but I think it adds a lot”. Morrison then chose the new second line of the hymn “Advance Australia Fair” demonstratively for his New Years tweet to all compatriots.

The revision of the anthem, which has been discussed for around a year, is, from the point of view of many, an overdue sign of appreciation for the indigenous people of the country. Morrison’s move came as a surprise. The conservative head of government is considered deeply religious, ruthless and neoliberal until it crashes.

Australia struggles with its colonial past and the inequality between indigenous people and the rest of the population. There had been numerous protests in several cities in recent months, during which demonstrators protested the numerous unexplained deaths of indigenous people in custody. They have become a minority since colonization and now make up only about three percent of the 25 million people in Australia.

Great Britain had chosen the continent as a penal colony for criminals banished from their homeland in 1788. With the amalgamation of New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South and Western Australia and Tasmania to form the state of Australia, independence followed in 1901.