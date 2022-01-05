RC MADRID Wednesday, 5 January 2022, 22:46



Trouble for Novak Djokovic. The world ranking leader, who on Tuesday obtained a medical exemption to play the Australian Open, despite the fact that he still has not revealed whether or not he has received the coronavirus vaccine, must leave the country after being detained at the Melbourne airport due to a problem with your documentation.

The Serbian, who traveled to Melbourne on Tuesday, would not have filled out the correct form for the type of visa requested, according to the Australian press, which slows his entry to the oceanic country.

Djokovic intended to enter Austalia with a work visa that requires authorization from the government of Victoria, a state of British Columbia whose capital and most populous city is Melbourne. But the local authorities rejected the request of the winner of 20 Grand Slam tournaments. That does not mean that the Balkan will necessarily remain without playing the Australian Open, but the necessary procedures to solve the setback will delay his entry into the country. The matter has taken on such a turn that Nikola Selakovic, Serbian Foreign Minister, has asked his ambassador in Australia to work for the release of the world’s number one.

Djokovic announced on Tuesday that he had obtained a medical exemption to play the Australian Open between January 17 and 30, where he aspires to break the tie he maintains with the Swiss Roger Federer and the Spanish Rafa Nadal as the three tennis players they have conquered. more Grand Slam titles.

That exception has raised dust, since Djokovic remains silent on whether he has been vaccinated against covid-19, a necessary requirement to be able to enter Australia that can only be circumvented in a handful of cases. “There are no special rules for tennis players or for anyone. He will follow the same requirements as everyone else to enter Australia, “Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently stated.