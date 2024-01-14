Well, why would you allow a boat with Teslas, KIAs and stink bugs on your island?

The boat has now worked hard on a recognisability campaign. No one used to talk about it. Unless one broke in half with a container of oil in it. Or one sailed on an ice floe. They then made a whole thing out of that. But these days there are constant boats in the news.

Attacked boats

You have those boats in the Mediterranean, the submarine that was looking for that other boat, boats with EVs on them that catch fire (whether or not because of those EVs), boats that are attacked by Houthis. The aquatic misery just doesn't stop there. And now another beleaguered boat has surfaced.

Glovis

Australia has the Glovis Caravel, a gigantic ship with a capacity of 6,500 cars. promptly sent back to Korea. The vessel has set sail for Pyeongyang Pyeongtaek. There were reportedly thousands of Teslas and another 1,000 KIAs on board. Now jokers will remark 'I would have sent that back too'. But the (formal) reason they were sent back is the presence of stink bugs on the ship.

Stink bugs

In good Australian the creatures Yellow Spotted Stink Bugs named. As the name suggests, the creatures smell quite bad when they feel threatened. Or if you kill them. To such an extent that people who find the creatures in their homes are advised not to kill them, but instead to put them outside. However, this funny characteristic is not the primary reason for panicking to keep insects away. After several debacles in the past, Australia is mainly afraid that the national nature and horticulture will disappear completely if exotic species arrive.

Twice before

Now it is always a bit difficult to say whether that is the real reason for the ship being banned. Hyundai Glovis is a branch of Hyundai Motor Company that has set itself the goal of building and operating the largest car transporters in the world. Fully loaded Hyundai Glovis ships have been returned twice in the recent past from New Zealand and Australia due to stink bugs. On one occasion 600 were found, 12 of them alive.

Economic hit

The parties that have an economic interest in transport will undoubtedly go crazy about the little creatures. It is estimated that this will result in at least a delay of 72 days, in addition to all heating costs, etc. But yes, is this exaggerated, or do you also think Elon Musk is a stink bug? Let us know in the comments!

