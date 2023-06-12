At least 10 dead and 25 injured in an accident involving a charter bus carrying guests to a wedding ceremony near the town of Greta in the Hunter wine region of New South Wales, Australia. 180 kilometers from Sydney. The police report. “He was at a wedding together, they were traveling together to go to the hotel,” Deputy Police Commissioner Tracy Chapman told state television.

The driver, 58, was arrested and could face charges in the crash. He’s in the hospital to be tested for drugs in his blood and to be tested for alcohol.