Australia, bouncy castle explodes: 4 children die, and others were seriously injured. A year-end party in Devonport has turned into tragedy

Four children were killed and many others seriously injured in a bouncy castle explosion during a year-end party in Australia. “Unfortunately, we can confirm that four children have died, four more are in critical condition and one in serious condition,” Tasmanian State Police said.

The accident, according to the police reconstruction, was caused by one gust of wind, and shocked an elementary school end-of-year party in Devonport, Tasmania. According to authorities, the children fell from a height of about 10 meters. Do not it was still surrender note the exact age of the little victims, two boys and two girls. Tasmanian police commander Debbie Williams called the scene “very distressing”. “It looks like a gust of wind caused the castle to lift into the air,” Williams told reporters outside Hillcrest Primary School.

For his part, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke of a “heartbreaking” incident. “The kids were out for a fun day that turned into a horrific tragedy. It breaks their hearts,” said Morrison. Tasmania is not the first fatal accident involving inflatable games. In 2019 in China, remember the Bbc, two children died and another 20 injured in an episode similar to the one that happened yesterday in Australia. A year earlier, a girl had died in the UK after falling from an exploded bouncy castle on Norfolk beach.

In March 2016, another inflatable was blown up with a seven-year-old boy in it, in England; in connection with the incident, two employees of the playground were arrested, accused of manslaughter for gross negligence.