Australia, bouncy castle explodes: 4 children die, and others seriously injured. It happened during an end-of-year party

Four children were killed and many more seriously injured in the explosion of a bouncy castle during a year-end party in Australia. “Unfortunately, we can confirm that four children have died, four more are in critical condition and one in serious condition,” Tasmanian State Police said.

The incident, according to police reconstruction, was caused by a gust of wind, and upset an elementary school’s end-of-year party in Devonport, Tasmania. According to authorities, the children fell from a height of about 10 meters. The exact age of the young victims, two boys and two girls, has not yet been disclosed. Tasmanian police commander Debbie Williams called the scene “very distressing”. “It looks like a gust of wind caused the castle to lift into the air,” Williams told reporters outside Hillcrest Primary School.

For his part, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke of a “heartbreaking” incident. “The kids were out for a fun day that turned into a horrific tragedy. It breaks their hearts,” said Morrison. Tasmania is not the first fatal accident involving inflatable games. In 2019 in China, the BBC recalls, two children died and another 20 injured in an episode similar to the one that happened yesterday in Australia. A year earlier, a girl had died in the UK after falling from an exploded bouncy castle on Norfolk beach.

In March 2016, another inflatable was blown up with a seven-year-old boy in it, in England; in connection with the incident, two employees of the playground were arrested, accused of manslaughter for gross negligence.