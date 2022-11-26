Last game won by the Australian team dates back to 2010 against Serbia

The Australian team beat Tunisia 1-0 this Saturday morning (26.Nov.2022). the victory of Australia marks the end of a 12-year era without winning a World Cup.

The goal of the match was authored by Mitchell Duke. Australia’s last victory is in the 2010 Cup, in South Africa, against Serbia with a score of 2 to 1. Since then, the selection has recorded 1 draw and 6 defeats.

It is Australia’s 2nd game in Qatar. In the 1st match, the team played against France and lost by 4-1.

With the victory against Tunisia, the Australian team has a chance to qualify for the next phase. The selection plays on Wednesday (30.Nov) against Denmark.

Australia has played in every cup since 2006, when they qualified for the Round of 16. The team also competed in the 1974 world championship.