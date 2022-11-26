The ‘Socceroos’ won 1-0 with the only goal from Mitchell Duke after 23 minutes of play. The North African team made merits to tie but lacked precision in the final meters. Australia thus achieves its first World Cup victory since South Africa 2010 and arrives with expectations for the last match against Denmark.

It took more than 12 years for Australia to celebrate a World Cup triumph again. Since that 2-1 against Serbia at the end of the group stage in South Africa 2010, they have had a draw and six losses until this Saturday, November 26.

At the Al Janoub stadium in Al Wakrah, the ‘Socceroos’ beat Tunisia 1-0, ending their losing streak and, momentarily, jumping to second place in Group D, increasing their illusions of advancing to the round of 16 for the second time in its history.

Aussie hopes are buoyed by the result, if not so much by performance. Graham Arnold’s team struck fast with Mitchell Duke’s goal in the 23rd minute and then held up due to their solid defense, the safety of their goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and the lack of efficiency of their opponent.

The Australian team will play their chance on the last date against Denmark and, according to the results, a draw like the one they obtained against the same rival in Russia, four years ago, could suffice to qualify. Tunisia, meanwhile, was very complicated: a win against France in the final day is their only option to dream of a pass to the next instance.

