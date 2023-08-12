Saturday, August 12, 2023
Australia beat France on penalties to advance to the World Cup semifinal

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2023
in Sports
Australia beat France on penalties to advance to the World Cup semifinal

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal between Australia and France.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/JONO SEARLE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal between Australia and France.

After a 20 penalty shootout, the Australian team emerged victorious.

Australia qualified this Saturday for the semifinal of the Women’s World Cup, after beating France in an endless penalty shootout (7-6) in Brisbane.

After finishing the overtime tied at zero, the classification was decided in a tense penalty shootout that finally the “Matildas” they sentenced with a goal from Cortnee Vine.

Women's World Cup

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter-final match between Australia and France at the Brisbane Rectangle Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

Australia will face next Wednesday in the semifinals the winner of the England-Colombia match, who will play from 10.30 GMT. The other finalist place will come from Tuesday’s duel between Spain and Sweden, who eliminated the Netherlands and Japan, respectively.

With information from EFE / AFP

