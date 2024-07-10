Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Australian national team has announced its final squad, which includes a group of the best basketball players in the world, who will compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The team, supported by a group of the game’s stars, is scheduled to participate in a number of matches in Abu Dhabi, including 3 important preparatory matches from July 15 to 17, as part of the US national basketball team’s matches in Abu Dhabi 2024.

The Australian team, ranked fifth in the world, succeeded in winning the 2022 Asian Basketball Championship and the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 2024 roster includes eight players from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic team, including Patty Mills (team captain), Joe Ingles, Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum, Josh Green, Nick Kay, Jock Landell, Dub Reith, Dyson Daniels, Josh Geddie, Will Magnay and Jack McPhee.

The Australian team is preparing for an important match in its first match, as part of the US team matches in Abu Dhabi on July 15, where it will meet its American counterpart, which includes 12 of the most prominent American basketball stars, including Kevin Durant, the three-time Olympic champion, in addition to the historical scorer LeBron James, who won the Olympic gold medal twice, in addition to Stephen Curry, the most prominent three-point scorer in the history of the American Professional League.

Australia face Serbia, ranked fourth in the world, on July 16. Serbia, who reached the World Cup final last year, have announced their preliminary squad, which includes NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic, who missed out on the World Cup, and other notable names such as Vasilije Micic, Alexei Pokusevski, Nikola Jovic and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The final match of the US team matches in Abu Dhabi will witness a confrontation between the Serbian team and its American counterpart at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 17.