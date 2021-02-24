Australia | Baoack sheep on the run were shed 35 kilos of wool – Video shows deformation

Normally, sheep are wound once a year, but Baarack had probably lived in the wild for several years.

Australian In February, an animal welfare association in the city of Lancefield received an exceptional patient for treatment. Discovered in the wild, the sheep named Baarack had grown a huge wool blanket.

Normally, sheep are wound once a year, but Baarack had probably lived in the wild for several years. The wool almost completely covered its eyes.

A total of 35 pounds of wool was sheared from the sheep under the care of the Edgar’s Mission Animal Care Association. A video of the operation can be viewed in the context of this article.

According to the news agency Reuters, Baarack appeared to be malnourished, but otherwise in fairly good condition.