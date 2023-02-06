Australia has authorized the medical use of Ecstasy and psilocybin (substance contained in hallucinogenic mushrooms)

From July the use of Ecstasy will be permitted for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and of psilocybina substance contained in hallucinogenic mushrooms, for the depression treatment resistant to other therapies

There Therapeutic Goods Administration (Tga) of Canberra has announced that from next July psychiatrists with aspecific authorization they will be able to prescribe Ecstasy for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and psilocybin for the treatment of depression resistant to other therapies.

Australia thus becomes the first country in the world to authorize the medical use of two substances with a long history of clinical trial. Their prescription it will be though limited and it will remain forbidden to use it outside the established medical protocols.

Ecstasy had been developed as appetite suppressant in 1912 and in the 1970s it began to find therapeutic applications in psychiatry, particularly in the United States. The explosion in the 1980s of therecreational use of Ecstasy, however, led to the prohibition, which was sanctioned in Australia in 1987.

Second David Caldicotta lecturer in emergency medicine at the Australian National University, has become “very clear” that a controlled supply of MDMA or psilocybin “can have dramatic effects on conditions often considered refractory to treatment. Furthermore, “in addition to a clear and constantly evolving therapeutic benefit, it also offers the possibility of recovering decades of lost opportunities to delve into the inner workings of the human mind”, a path abandoned “for so long in the framework of a ideological drug war and ill-conceived”.

Cognitive neuropsychologist Susan Rossell, del Center for Mental Health of Swinburne, instead approaches the decision with “a considerable degree of caution” and argues that more research is needed. “We don’t have any data on long-term outcomes, so this worries me a lot, and it’s one of the reasons I’m extending my study so much,” he told the British newspaper. Rossellresponsible for the largest study ever conducted in Australia on the effectiveness of psilocybin in the treatment of depression. Caution recognized by the TGA, which warned that “patients can be vulnerable during psychotherapy assisted by psychedelic substances” and therefore “controls are needed to protect them”.

