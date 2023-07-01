Substances will be used to treat severe depression and post-traumatic stress

Australia began to allow, as of this Saturday (July 1, 2023), psychiatrists to prescribe ecstasy and psilocybin –psychoactive present in hallucinogenic mushrooms– for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorders and depression resistant to conventional treatments.

A TGA (Therapeutic Products Agency), responsible for drug control in the country, had already authorized the clinical use of these substances in february of this year. The country became one of the first to authorize the use of hallucinogenic fungi in the treatment of illnesses.

“The decision recognizes the current lack of options for patients with specific treatment-resistant mental illnesses. This means that psilocybin and MDMA can be used therapeutically in a controlled medical setting. However, patients can be vulnerable during psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, requiring controls to protect them.” the agency said at the time.

Only psychiatrists authorized by the TGA may prescribe the substances.

In specific cases, the prescription of these substances is allowed in countries such as Canada and the United States.