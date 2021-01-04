Australia | Australia’s significant wine exports to China threaten to stall tariffs of up to 212% – “We are looking for new markets”

Angry China is blocking product after import from Australia, and a country dependent on Chinese exports is ringing.

Third sales are at stake. To that extent, the Steinborner & Reynolds winery has exported its production to China, but now China has reported a maximum penalty of 212 percent on Australian wines.

It is a huge blow to the country’s wine industry.

Fortunately, the owner of a small, 12-acre farm Rebecca Reynolds is optimistic in nature.

“Our situation is just a drop in the ocean,” Reynolds says, and a happy voice pulps along the telephone cables from Barossa, Australia to Finland.

Rebecca Reynolds threatens to lose a third of her winery sales due to tariffs imposed by China.­

“Things could be worse.”

Sure could, as the Australian wine industry has had a year of horrors.

First, giant forest fires and their smoke destroyed the grapes of many farms, then the coronavirus stopped tourists visiting the farms. Reynolds ’farm was spared smoke (“ Well, a little drought bothered ”), and tourism doesn’t bring much income to this farm anyway.

Now, the giant tariffs announced in November, which have virtually stopped buying from Chinese Buyers, became a nuisance to wine producers. Which consumer would pay 100-200% for their extra drink?

Australian wine exports are threatened with a notch the size of China, or nearly 40 percent. The value of the notch is 750 million euros. Exports are more significant to the industry than domestic sales, and the industry is significant to Australia. Wine producers according to the organizations, viticulture and production employ more than 160,000 people.

Penfolds Winery is owned by the big Treasury Wine Estates, whose stock price fell as news of China’s tariffs on Australian wines spread.­

China is accusing Australia of dumping the wine, and is now investigating the matter for months or even more than a year. China imposed harsh provisional duties pending the outcome of its investigation. In the West, the general perception is that the real reason for the punitive duties is China’s desire to retaliate against Australian politicians.

Australia has loudly condemned China’s conquest of the South China Sea, the silence of freedom of expression in Hong Kong and the camping of Uighurs in Xinjiang. Australia has enacted laws to prevent the growth of Chinese influence in Australia, where it has indeed played its muscles more than perhaps any other Western country.

Read more: Australia woke up to China’s ‘silent invasion’ too late – Now researcher warns Finland: ‘Few in Europe understand this’

China in particular seemed outraged that Australia called for an international investigation into the origins of the corona pandemic.

Australia is also an attractive test field for China’s tough policy, with Australia accounting for about 40 per cent of exports to China last year. Australia is dependent on China and therefore vulnerable.

China’s indeed, action is not limited to wine, but over the course of this year, China has squandered Australian exports in many ways. China has imposed 80% punitive duties on barley due to dumping. The majority of Australian barley has been exported to China. Imports of beef from many slaughterhouses were banned due to various labeling errors.

Australian lobsters were presented at the Shanghai Fair two years ago. Now China has blocked the import of lobsters.­

Chinese customs found pests on imported wood, live lobsters were not allowed into the country and authorities urged Chinese companies not to buy many Australian products – and companies obeyed. One of the banned products has been the big export of coal.

Because China’s actions are so diverse and partly unclear, the economic impact on Australia is still difficult to calculate.

Australian the wine industry – like many other industries – has said it is looking for markets in other parts of the world, but it is not easy. The quantities of wine sunk in China are so large that it is difficult to replace exports.

China is Australia’s second largest destination for coal exports.­

There is use to Rebecca Reynolds ’optimism.

“We have had exports to other Asian countries as well. Maybe it will recover. Or we are looking for new markets. I am confident that somehow this works out. “

Because the farm produces relatively little and even high-quality Shiraz, finding sales channels can be easier than for many large producers.

China’s The reasons for the penalties imposed by the For example, there have really been problems with the labeling of Australian meat.

Anti-dumping legislation is so complex that it takes time to interpret it as required by the World Trade Organization, says a researcher specializing in trade policy provisions. Weihuan Zhou from the University of New South Wales in Australia in a telephone interview.

At the request of the Australian wine industry, he is investigating Chinese allegations. The wine industry has pointed out that the price of wines has only risen in the Chinese market.

The Chinese cargo ship left the port of Sydney. China is Australia’s largest trading partner.­

Weihuan Zhou says from the beginning of the year that he assumed that China would mainly be responsible for the trade delays imposed by Australia on Chinese products. Australia had previously accused China of dumping aluminum, steel, A4 paper and chemicals, among other things, which is often overlooked in the international debate.

Australia’s actions had irritated China, as the countries have a free trade agreement in place. China had been investigating barley dumping long before the dispute between the countries escalated.

Now Zhoukin is sure that, in essence, China’s actions are about international politics. Australia can blame itself much for the mess, Zhou believes.

“Australia has been in the forefront of blaming China’s actions, often before the United States and the EU.”

In Zhou’s view, politicians should adjust their voices so that Australia does not look like the world’s leading Chinese critic. Many Australian interest groups have also called on the government to be more diplomatically cunning.

However, attitudes towards China strongly divide Australians. Some see the tumultuous China line as justified, some as silly.

No one knows how long the divide between the countries will continue.

Optimist winegrower Reynolds is already waiting for the next harvest time.

“Looks good. We hope to have a good harvest in March. ”