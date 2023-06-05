An inquiry launched in May 2022 showed “reasonable doubt” about the convictions.

Four An Australian mother convicted of murdering her young child has been pardoned after 20 years in prison, authorities said on Monday.

Kathleen Folbiggia was called “Australia’s worst female serial killer” when she was convicted in 2003 of murdering her three children and a fourth. The news agency AFP reports on the matter, among others.

Prosecutors alleged she suffocated the children, who died at the ages of nine weeks and three years. Folbigg himself has steadfastly maintained that each death was due to natural causes.

In 2021 dozens of researchers from Australia and overseas signed a petition calling for Folbigg’s release. According to the petition, new forensic evidence suggests that the unexplained deaths were actually related to rare genetic mutations or birth defects.

Attorney General of New South Wales Michael Daley said an inquiry launched in May 2022 had now established “reasonable doubt” about the convictions – and that Folbigg had been pardoned.

“In the interest of justice, Kathleen Folbigg should be released as soon as possible,” he said Monday.

In the absence of definitive forensic evidence, prosecutors had initially argued that it was highly unlikely that the four children would die suddenly without explanation.

Retired current judge Tom Bathurst, who led the study, said that subsequent studies found diseases that could explain three of the deaths. Bathurst stated that Sarah and By Laura Folbigg was a rare genetic mutation, whereas By Patrick Folbigg may have been an “underlying disease”.

Considering these factors, Bathurst found that no of Caleb Folbigg even death was no longer suspicious.

The Australian Academy of Sciences, which helped launch the inquiry that began in May, said it was “relieved” to see justice for Folbigg.