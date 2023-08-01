Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Australia | Australian man accused of abusing 91 children – more than 1,600 charges

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 1, 2023
World Europe
0
Australia | Australian man accused of abusing 91 children – more than 1,600 charges

The accused is a former childcare worker.

Australian the man is accused of abusing 91 children, says the local police. The accused is a former childcare worker.

Australian Broadcasting Corporation ABC’s according to the 45-year-old man has received a total of more than 1,600 charges related to child abuse. The indictment includes, among other things, 136 separate rapes and 110 charges of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of ten.

According to the police, the suspected crimes were committed in ten different kindergartens between 2007 and 2022. The victims have been exclusively pre-adolescent girls.

