Australia | Australian Defense Minister apologizes for barking rape accuser as ‘lying cow’

The Minister of Justice is on sick leave following a separate charge of rape against him. The accused woman committed suicide last June.

Australian Minister of Defense Linda Reynolds has apologized for his recent barking at a Liberal Liberation Party employee Brittany Higgins “A lying cow,” a British newspaper The Guardian says.

Reynolds also promised to pay Higgins’ legal costs in the alleged rape case, in addition to which he plans to donate money to an organization that helps victims of sexual violence. Reynolds has been on sick leave, and Higgins has said he accepts the minister’s apology.

Higgins had told the media that he was raped by another Liberal Party employee in the Reynolds office after the party in 2019. At the time, Reynolds was a senator.

In late February, three other women have reported being raped by the same man.

Minister Reynolds had presented his comments to Higgins at the open office, after which information about the matter became public.

Australia has stirred another accusation of rape against the Minister of Justice Christian Porter. The accusation was made in a letter sent, among other things, to the Prime Minister of the Liberal Party To Scott Morrison February 26.

The letter was accompanied by a statement made by a woman who committed suicide last June. He had told police he had been raped by Porter at the age of 16 in 1988. He withdrew his report to police before his suicide.

Porter announced himself to the public was the person mentioned in the statement. He denied the allegation and has also been on sick leave. Police say there is no reason to investigate the allegation due to limited evidence, Australian The ABC channel said.

Kohut, who has touched two Liberal Party ministers, has also put Prime Minister Morrison in the same party in a predicament. In mid-February, Morrison apologized Brittany Higgins on how the matter has been handled by the Australian Government.