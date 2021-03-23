Australia | Australian Conservative officials shared sex videos filmed in Parliament House in a closed Facebook group

Tens of thousands of Australians have already protested against the toxic and sexist atmosphere of the Australian Parliament.

Australasia a sex scandal has erupted, once again centered on the country’s parliament building.

Images and videos of inappropriate sexual activity have been leaked to the public, such as the masturbation of a male worker in a Conservative government leading the country on a woman MP’s desk.

The photos were originally shared in a private Facebook group discussion with the administration’s male employees. Employees have set up a group discussion just to share sexual footage.

The Facebook group is the Conservative prime minister Scott Morrison according to “simply total disgrace”. The man shown in the video has been fired, according to the prime minister.

Pictures leaked to the public an anonymous person appearing under the pseudonym Tom. Local time on Monday night was the first to be reported by The Australian and Channel 10.

Leaker said workers and MPs have had sex in the prayer room of the parliament building and MPs have brought prostitutes into the parliament building.

According to “Tom”, a lot of pictures were shared in the Facebook group chat. There was a culture in the group where “men think they can do anything”.

Fresh the scandal reinforces the image that many Australians already have of the country’s parliament in advance. For example, a senator Sarah Hanson-Young has reported in a recently published BBCvideo that he is afraid to go to the Senate Hall and the insults he has to listen to there.

“This is the world of the guys,” Hanson-Young says in the video.

Parliament’s toxic work atmosphere and sexism rose to public criticism last month with rape allegations.

First, a former employee of Parliament Brittany Higgins reported that he had been raped by a senior colleague in the House of Commons in March 2019. The rape had taken place by Higgins’ superior, now Minister of Defense Linda Reynolds in the study.

Green Senator Sarah Hanson-Young (right) hugs Brittany Higgins at a demonstration against sexual violence in Canberra on March 15th. Higgins said last month that a colleague raped him at the House of Representatives in March 2019.­

Higgins had not filed a criminal complaint at the time of the incident because he had feared for his job. However, he had reported the matter at his workplace.

Shortly after Higgins’ departure, Prime Minister Scott Morrison received a letter from his Attorney General Christian Porteria was charged with rape three decades ago. According to the letter, the Attorney General raped a 16-year-old girl in 1988 when they were both students.

The woman who sent the letter later committed suicide.

Allegations of rape have aroused widespread outrage. In recent weeks, tens of thousands of people around the country have protested against the sexist atmosphere in Parliament.

The Conservative government’s responses to allegations of harassment have been considered inadequate, and at times blunt. For example, Secretary of Defense Linda Reynolds, in whose room the alleged rape of Higgins took place, initially called Higgins a “lying cow”.

Prime Minister Morrison, for his part, has said that the justice minister accused of rape is a “fine minister” and an “innocent man”.

Morrison has stressed that she wants to see more women workers in the House of Representatives.

“I’ve done a lot of things to get more women in here, and I’m going to do even more.”