Australia | Australia watches from the sidelines as other countries vaccinate its citizens – Vaccinations will start in the country no earlier than mid-February

Australia is not in a hurry with coronavirus vaccinations as the infection situation in the country is not acute. For authorities, this provides an opportunity to see if vaccines cause side effects worldwide.

In the process as the rest of the world rushes to vaccinate its citizens against the coronavirus, Australia has deliberately refrained from following. The first Australians will receive their vaccines no earlier than mid-February, more than a month later in most other countries.

The reason is the calm infection situation in the country. In the past week, a country of nearly 26 million people has recorded a maximum of 20 new infections a day. For comparison, the figures for the same week in Finland have been three-digit.

“Australia shouldn’t be first in the queue”, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Australian National University Peter Collignon told the Australian media 9news.

Collignonin according to, for example, Israel, the United States, Britain, and European countries have given the vaccine urgent approval because of alarming deaths.

“We shouldn’t do experiments until we see more data because we’re not in an emergency,” Collignon told 9news.

According to him, so far there is only preliminary information about vaccines and their side effects.

In addition to Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea, among others, will start vaccinating without haste, says the British The Guardian.

Slow motion with vaccinations provides an opportunity for Australia to monitor the effects of vaccinations in other countries.

Assistant Chief Physician of the State of Victoria Allen Cheng stated, according to 9news, that so far, studies are only scratching the surface of what one wants to know about vaccinations. Cheng is chairman of the Australian National Vaccination Expert Group. The group provides the authorities with information on the safety, efficacy and quality of vaccines.

Studies have not yet been able to rule out the possibility of very rare, but serious, side effects, Cheng wrote on Twitter on January 4th.

“Ultimately, it is a question of whether the benefits of vaccinations outweigh their risks and uncertainties. Countries with hundreds or thousands of deaths every day are clearly willing to put up with some uncertainty to prevent deaths, and this is acceptable. We in Australia are in a different situation, ”wrote Cheng.

Originally vaccinations were not scheduled to begin in Australia until March, but as the incidence of the disease increased last week, the time was brought forward.

The country aims to approve the Pfizer vaccine by the end of January and the Astra Zeneca and Oxford University vaccine in February.

There are plans to vaccinate most Australians with Asta Zeneca and Oxford University vaccine. In recent days, however, the country has visited lively debate about it, whether that vaccine is effective enough to achieve herd immunity.

According to health authorities, herd immunity is not a short-term goal. They also say there is no evidence that any of the vaccines guarantee herd immunity.

By Sunday night, a total of about 28,700 cases of infection had been diagnosed in Australia, and 909 people had died from the disease caused by the virus, according to a follow-up from Johns Hopkins University. By far the highest number of infections, more than 20,400, has been found in the southern state of Victoria.

Australia has succeeded in controlling the coronavirus, including through large corona locks and keeping its borders closed.