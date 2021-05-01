Australia | Australia threatens fines and imprisonment for arriving from India, historic ban also applies to its own citizens

Failure to comply with the Australian entry ban can result in up to five years in prison.

Australia threatens all people entering the country who have been in India for the past 14 days with heavy fines and long prison sentences. This is the first time Australia has widely denied entry to its own citizens, according to Reuters, among others.

The reason for the ban is the significantly deteriorating coronavirus situation in India. Early Saturday morning, the Indian Ministry of Health announced that just over 400,000 new coronavirus infections had been detected in the country in the last day.

The above figure is the highest one-day infection rate in any country during a pandemic. 3,523 deaths related to Covid-19 disease were recorded.

According to news agency AFP, experts believe actual infection and mortality rates are still significantly higher due to inadequate testing and mortality statistics in India.

Australasia a ban on local time late Friday night means the country will for the first time ever deny its citizens entry into their home country.

“The government does not make these decisions on light grounds. However, it is critical to protect Australia’s public health care and quarantine systems and to keep the number of covid-19 cases in quarantine facilities at a manageable level, ”emphasized the Australian Minister of Health. Greg Hunt.

As a punishment, Australia can impose fines of up to A $ 66,000 (approximately € 42,400) and a five-year prison sentence, Hunt says. According to The Guardian.

The ban, which takes effect on Monday, will run for at least the next two weeks.

Australia announced earlier this week suspended for the time being direct flights between Australia and India. Prime minister Scott Morrison stressed at the time the importance of contact with Australian citizens and their families who were stuck in India.

Government the solution was immediately criticized. Director of the Australian branch of Human Rights Watch Elaine Pearson said According to The Guardianthat Australians have the right to return to their own country.

“The government should look for ways to safely quarantine Australians returning from India. Instead, the focus is on prison sentences and harsh punishments for people who are in a desperate situation and are just trying to return home, ”Pearson criticizes.

“This is an outrageous reaction,” he noted.