Australia | Australia buys nuclear submarines from the United States

Australia will buy up to five nuclear submarines from the United States to replace its aging diesel-powered submarine fleet. Australia is also starting to design a new nuclear submarine model in cooperation with Britain and the United States.

The matter was announced on Monday by the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

According to Sullivan, Australia will buy three Virginia-class nuclear submarines “during the 2030s”, and “potentially five if needed”.

United States has been building Virginia-class submarines since 2000. They are designed to remain in use until the 2060s.

The purchase price paid by Australia was not mentioned, but The United States Congress has assessed the price of the submarines in its own use is about 3.45 billion dollars (about 3.2 billion euros) each.

The new submarine model developed by Australia, Britain and the United States is a long-term project called SSN-AUKUS. It is nuclear-powered, but carries conventional armament.