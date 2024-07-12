Australian police reported on Friday that they arrested a former Australian soldier and her husband, both of Russian origin and with nationality of the Oceanic country, for allegedly accessing “sensitive” military material with the intention of sharing it with Russian authorities.

The defendants are a 40-year-old woman, who obtained Australian citizenship in 2016 and was a private in the Australian Army, and her husband, a 62-year-old self-employed worker who became an Australian citizen in 2020, according to a statement from the Australian Federal Police published on Friday.

Both, who arrived in Australia more than a decade ago, They were arrested on Thursday at their home in the northeastern city of Brisbane, according to a statement also signed by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) spy agency.

ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess (l) with Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw at a press conference in Canberra. Photo:EFE/Australian Federal Police Share

The woman, who worked for several years as an information systems technician and had obtained a security permit from the Army, and her husband have been charged with each count of preparing an act of espionage.

It is the first espionage charge to be brought in Australia since the Foreign Interference Act was passed in 2018 and carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said during a press conference in Canberra that the alleged Russian spying operation “has been dismantled” and therefore no longer poses a significant risk to national security.

“Our Five Eyes partners (the intelligence alliance that unites Australia, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand) and the Australian Government can be assured that our strong ties with anti-foreign interference agencies will enable us to continue to identify and disrupt foreign intelligence and interference activities,” Kershaw said.

Australian authorities will argue that the woman, who will appear in a Brisbane court with her husband, made “undeclared” trips to Russia in 2023 with and without her husband, during a long period when he was on leave from the Australian Defence Force.

According to the research, The former soldier gave her husband instructions on how to access her official work account and guided him to access “specific” and “sensitive” military information. which was sent directly to her private email account while she was in Russia, with the intention of providing it to Moscow, the statement said.

“Espionage is not some quaint Cold War notion. Spying damages our economy and degrades our strategic advantage. It can have catastrophic real-world consequences,” said ASIO Director General Mike Burgess.

