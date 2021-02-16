Australia approves the use of the “AstraZeneca” vaccine against Corona

Australia agreed to use the “AstraZeneca” vaccine against the Corona virus, making it the second vaccine to be approved for use in the country.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration said on Tuesday that it had provisionally approved the vaccine after it met stringent standards for safety, quality and efficacy.

The authorities agreed to use that vaccine with adults over the age of 18, but the regulator said that the issue of vaccinating people over the age of 65 would be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Australia had approved the first vaccine, a “Pfizer / Biontech” vaccine, which will be used as of next Monday after 142,000 doses arrived in the country.

Australia, with a population of 25 million, has recorded about 28,700 cases of Coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, along with 909 deaths.