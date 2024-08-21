AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/21/2024 – 6:52

The Australian government on Wednesday (21) approved a plan to build a solar and battery power plant that was billed as the “world’s largest solar complex”.

Authorities have announced environmental permits for SunCable’s $24 billion (R$131 billion) project in Australia’s remote north.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek explained that the facility is expected to generate enough energy to power three million homes and will eventually have a cable link to Singapore to sell electricity to the city-state.

“It will be the largest solar power complex in the world and will make Australia a world leader in green energy,” Plibersek said.

The planned 12,000-hectare complex is located in the sunny Northern Territory and is backed by Australian technology tycoon and environmental activist Mike Cannon-Brookes.

The plant will have an installed capacity of four gigawatts per hour for domestic use and another two for sale to Singapore.

The complex will have batteries that will allow storing almost 40 gigawatts.

SunCable Australia CEO Cameron Garnsworthy said the approval was a “milestone in the project’s trajectory”.

The project, however, still needs other approvals, including licenses from Singapore’s energy market authority, the Indonesian government and Australian Aboriginal communities.

“SunCable will focus on the next stage of planning to move the project forward towards a final investment decision, expected in 2027,” Garnsworthy said.

– Power in clean energy –

Australia is currently one of the world’s leading exporters of gas and coal, and its recent governments have not shown enthusiasm for the transition to renewable energy sources.

However, ecological awareness has increased in the country, which is facing the serious consequences of climate change with intense heat waves, large fires and floods.

Many countries are trying to develop solar energy projects to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewable sources.

China is leading the effort and is building twice as much solar and wind power capacity as all other countries combined.

In Australia, renewables generated 32% of electricity in 2022, well below the 47% from coal, according to the latest government data.

Minister Plibersek praised the SunCable project as a way to increase the share of renewable energy while creating “14,300 new jobs in northern Australia”.

Ken Baldwin, director of the Energy Change Institute at the Australian National University, said the project was innovative because it envisaged the export of renewable energy on a large scale.

“Australia has the best solar and wind resources of any country and as a result is building solar and wind farms at a faster rate than other countries,” Baldwin told AFP.

But he stresses that momentum must continue if the country is to achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Climate Council director Amanda McKenzie said the new solar power hub was an important step towards transforming Australia into “a clean energy powerhouse” and would be crucial to “providing low-cost energy that reduces climate pollution”.