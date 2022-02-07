After almost two years of closure due to the covid-19 pandemic, Australia will reopen from February 21 its international borders to tourists and all visa holders who have two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Australia, which is currently facing a crisis due to the irruption at the end of the year of the omicron variant which mainly affects nursing homes and has caused casualties among essential workers, accumulates some 2.4 million covid-19 infections, which includes more than 4,250 deaths and more than 300,000 active cases.

“The condition is that you have to have two doses of the vaccine to come to Australia. This is the rule and everyone is expected to obey it,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a news conference in Canberra on Monday after a Cabinet meeting.

Australia, which closed its borders in March 2020, had begun to progressively open them last November to residents and citizens and then to temporary workers and foreign students, as well as to travelers from New Zealand, Singapore, Japan or South Koreabut the irruption of the omicron variant at the end of the year slowed down these plans.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the announcement.

The Canberra Executive forces travelers to enter Australia – a country that expelled the number one tennis player in the world, the Serb, last January Novak Djokovic for not being vaccinated against covid-19– to prove that two doses of the coronavirus serum have been inoculated or present a valid medical exemption.

Those people who are not vaccinated and want to enter Australian territory must request a special travel permit and receive approval. must be quarantined in a center designed for these purposes, the head of the Interior, Karen Andrews, explained at this press conference.

Although the opening has been promoted by the Australian Government, each state has the power to implement its own measures, which allows the state of Western Australia, whose largest city is Perth, to stay out of the opening and keep its borders closed until their authorities deem appropriate.

EFE