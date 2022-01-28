Australia on Friday unveiled a $700 million-funded plan to protect the Great Barrier Reef and prevent the massive reef from being removed from UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

“We are supporting the health of the reef and the economic future of Queensland’s tour operators, hospitality providers and communities that are at the heart of the reef’s economy,” said Conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

This nine-year program comes months after the Australian government narrowly prevented the Great Barrier Reef from being placed on UNESCO’s “Threatened” heritage list due to ecosystem deterioration caused by climate change.

It also comes just months before the May general election, in which Morrison will have to win in Queensland, near the reef, if he wants to remain in power.

When the United Nations earlier threatened in 2015 to downgrade the Great Barrier Reef, Australia created the “Reef 2050” plan and funneled billions of dollars into its protection.

These measures are believed to have slowed the rate of decline, but much of the world’s largest coral ecosystem is already damaged. A recent study indicated that 98% of the reef has been affected by bleaching since 1998.

The government’s support for the coal industry and its reluctance to fight climate change has led to the party’s loss of support in cities and has brought to the fore a slew of independent candidates with a focus on environmental sustainability.

Victims of disasters such as fires, droughts or floods, Australians are overwhelmingly in favor of limiting climate change. A 2021 survey by the Lowy Institute in Sydney showed that 60% considered “global warming a serious and urgent problem”.

Eight out of ten Australians support the carbon neutrality target set for 2050, which the government reluctantly approved ahead of last year’s Glasgow climate summit.

Australia, one of the biggest exporters of gas and coal, is economically dependent on fossil fuels. In addition, its political parties receive important donations from these sectors.

