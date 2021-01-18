The relationship between Canberra and Beijing is an economic marriage of convenience. Now the breakdown threatens.

CANBERRA taz | Every head of state and government has a red telephone for quick dialing to foreign counterparts without bureaucratic and diplomatic detours. But when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants to speak to China’s President Xi Jinping, no one in Beijing answers the call. The two have not communicated with each other for months. Other ministers in Canberra are also trying in vain to contact their Chinese counterparts.

Refusal to speak as a political means of exerting pressure – experts like political scientist Scott Burchill from Deakin University in Melbourne are not surprised: “China wants to demonstrate its position as a world power.” That is nothing unusual, the only question is how states react. “If you want to know how not to deal with the up-and-coming China, you just have to look to Australia,” says the expert for international relations at taz.

It is not love between China and Australia, but a marriage of convenience based on economic interests. Now the breakdown threatens. For a good two years now, both countries have been accusing each other of meddling in “internal affairs”. The latest chapter in the history of the conflict is Australia’s demand that the world must find the cause of the Covid 19 pandemic – in China, according to the subliminal warning.

Beijing’s criticism includes exactly 14 points, according to China’s message in a letter addressed to Canberra. The complaints range from disappointment over the exclusion of the Chinese telecommunications company Huawei from the construction of a 5G network, the rejection of Chinese investment projects by Australian authorities, to the alleged condemnation of the Chinese Communist Party by Australian parliamentarians. “Racist attacks against Chinese or Asian people” should also be condemned.

Beijing pours fuel on the fire via Twitter

In return, Australia criticizes Beijing’s espionage in the country, such as the influence of Chinese agents on politicians and political processes. In addition, Australia’s criticism of the persecution of the Muslim Uyghur minority and Beijing’s repression in Hong Kong are causing squabbles.

At the same time, Beijing is not wrong in alleging growing racism in Australia. Polemics against China and its supposedly “subversive” influence are part of daily business, especially in the conservative media. Chinese-born Australians have reported an increase in street abuse.

Even politicians question their loyalty. Senator Eric Abetz, of German descent, recently called on the 1.2 million Australians with Chinese roots to “distance themselves” from the Chinese Communist Party.

Not only Beijing was outraged, but also Australians with a Chinese background, most of whom have no connection with the CP. Shortly thereafter, Chinese government spokesman Lijian Zhao tweeted an obvious photo montage. It shows an Australian soldier holding a knife to the neck of an Afghan child. This relates to the allegation by an Australian commission of inquiry that Canberra’s elite soldiers murdered up to 39 civilians in Afghanistan.

According to Burchill, the outcome of this political ping-pong game is already clear today: Australia can only lose. The country has built up a “profitable trade relationship” with China since the 1980s. The two countries have had a free trade agreement for five years. Jeopardizing this relationship “simply makes no sense” for Australia.

With almost 33 percent of all exports, China is by far Australia’s largest and most important trading partner. It is therefore not surprising that Beijing strikes where it hurts the most. For months, China has been setting up import barriers for Australian products such as a quasi-import ban on Australian coal. The consequences are costly for the mining industry down under. In the first six months of 2020, Australia still exported coal to China for the equivalent of 4.6 billion euros.

The conflict is costing Australia jobs

China has meanwhile imposed customs duties of up to 200 percent on wine imports from Australia – “against dumping”, so the absurd justification. Australian wine makes up only a fraction of the wines imported from China, but it contributes the equivalent of 525 million euros a year to the Australian economy.

The barriers to trade are rising, already affecting beef, wood, barley, copper, iron ore, sugar and even live lobsters. The punitive measures cost Australia money and jobs, especially in smaller businesses such as the wine industry and agriculture.

More and more critics blame Prime Minister Scott Morrison for the break in relations with Beijing. You complain that the government operates “megaphone diplomacy”. Instead of talking directly to China about legitimate concerns like other countries behind the scenes, Canberra regularly snubbed Beijing with public statements. “China is afraid of losing face. That’s the worst thing you can do to him, ”wrote one commentator.

Australia as Washington’s Trojan Horse?

Political scientist Burchill struggles with the search for the reasons for Australia: “There is the argument that Canberra acts under pressure from the USA or wants to flatter its traditional ally, and functions as a kind of Trojan horse for President Trump’s foreign policy”. But it could also be simply naivete and a lack of foreign policy expertise on the part of the Morrison administration. The prime minister reacted personally and very emotionally to the “affront” of the Twitter message with the photo montage from China’s foreign ministry, instead of “leaving the answer to a lower-ranking official” as is usual.

According to Burchill, a group of influential politicians in the Conservative government interpret a shift in global power towards China as a direct attack on their own ideology, which is tied to Western values ​​and the USA. He also counts the senator and ex-general Jim Molan to this group of strictly Christian parliamentarians. He recently warned that Australia “will likely be involved in a war between China and the United States in the next few years”.

Burchill recommends that other countries, in their contact with China, primarily show themselves to be independent of the influence of other countries. “Above all, one shouldn’t go into the US policy on China,” he warns, referring to Trump’s erratic and aggressive relationship with China. Rather, the countries of Southeast Asia are an example of a pragmatic and effective China policy.

“Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia handled the rise of China much more intelligently – despite obvious problems like the dispute over the South China Sea.” Burchill does not believe that Australia would or could learn from these neighboring countries. “Those who gave us the problem cannot be the same ones who solve it”.