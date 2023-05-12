Farrell, in a statement from his office, said he would “strongly advocate the full and unhindered resumption of Australian exports to China.”

China is Australia’s largest trading partner, with bilateral exchanges totaling $287 billion in 2022.

China recently resumed imports of coal, cotton and copper from Australia, after a long undeclared trade embargo.

Farrell said he would push for a review of tariffs on Australian barley, and that he represented “the interests of Australian exporters and producers”.

China has banned such imports in response to the Australian government’s actions targeting China’s alleged interference in Australian elections and the large Australian-Chinese community.

Despite the improvement in economic relations, other aspects of relations between the two countries remain tense.

And Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong declared in April that bilateral relations were unlikely to return to the level of the early 2000s, when trade was divorced from political and strategic priorities.

Since then, Australia has expanded its security cooperation with the United States, China’s main rival for influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Beijing has sharply criticized Australia’s participation in the so-called “Ocos” partnership, which linked it with the United States and Britain to the creation of an Australian fleet of eight submarines powered by American nuclear technology in response to China’s growing military ambitions in the South China Sea, the South Pacific Ocean, and the East China Sea.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will host US President Joe Biden and the leaders of India and Japan, two countries with which China is embroiled in border disputes, at a May 24 summit of leaders of the Indo-Pacific Alliance known as the “Quad”.

Australia has also blocked the sale of assets to Chinese companies on national security grounds in recent years.

Farrell said he would meet China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao after committing in February to promoting dialogue “at all levels as one way to fully resume trade.”