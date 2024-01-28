On Sunday morning in Spanish time, Melbourne hosted the men's final of the Australian Open between the Italian Jannik Sinner and the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who won the first. The Australian tennis tournament came to an end after several weeks and was celebrated before the match with a ceremony in which the cup was presented, sponsored by the Spanish-Cuban actress Ana de Armas and former tennis player Jim Courier.

The actress has been in charge of sponsoring the previous ceremony with former tennis player Jim Courier. Daniel Pockett (Getty Images)

For the occasion, the protagonist of blonde pike a total look by Louis Vuitton, a brand whose image it has been for a couple of years and which is responsible for making the trunk to transport the trophy. She wore a leather wrap blouse, a miniskirt with the house's Monogram print, and black patent leather ankle boots. She completed the set with Blossom earrings and rose gold and diamond rings from the same brand's high jewelry collection.

De Armas, who is in Australia filming her latest project, is an ambassador for Louis Vuitton. James D. Morgan (Getty Images)

The Open cup, which is actually called the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup in homage to the Australian tennis player of the early 20th century Norman Everard Brookes, arrived at the Melbourne Park venue in the Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk. A suitcase made to measure in the workshops that house It owns in Asnières, on the outskirts of Paris, where the house's artisans make all orders on demand. It is the first time that they have created a trunk for this trophy and for its twin from the women's tournament, which the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka won on Saturday, two pieces covered with Monogram canvas and lined in a blue that matches the color codes of the competition. . At the bottom of the cover you can also see the tournament's white logo.

The French house is in charge of making the trunks in which some of the most prestigious trophies in sport travel. From the Davis Cup of tennis, the Fifa World Cup, the America's Cup of sailing, the Rugby World Cup, the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The trunk that carries the cup, made by Louis Vuitton artisans in Asnières, is lined with Monogram canvas, lined in blue and finished with the tournament logo. Julian Finney (Getty Images)

After a 2023 in which she was nominated for the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the Bafta or the award granted by the actors union for her role in blonde, Ana de Armas thus inaugurates a promising new year, with an interesting agenda of projects.

The actress is awaiting release in 2024 Ballerina, a spin-off from John Wick directed by Len Wiseman and in which Armas will play a murderous dancer. He thriller action, in which he shares the screen with Keanu Reeves, is written by Shay Hatten and Emerald Fennell, the person responsible for A promising young woman either Saltburn.

The star is in Australia finishing filming a second film pending release in the coming months. Eden. A title in which actors such as Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney and Daniel Brühl also participate. The film will follow a group of people who, wanting to leave society aside, abandon everything and go to start a new community in the Galapagos Islands. Its director, Ron Howard, is the producer of feature films such as A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13 and The Da Vinci Code.