Australian PM Albanese: Russia should back off from protecting its citizens

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has asked Moscow not to interfere “in the internal affairs of other sovereign states” and not to provide assistance to two Russians arrested on suspicion of espionage.

Russia, Albanese said, was untrustworthy and “does not respect international law.” “Step back,” he urged.

They should be treated with contempt, and that is exactly what I feel about them. Anthony AlbanesePrime Minister of Australia

What is known about the arrest of the married couple?

On July 12, Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner Reece Kershaw announced the arrest of a couple with dual Russian and Australian citizenship. Igor Korolev, 62, and his wife Kira, 40, were arrested in Brisbane on suspicion of espionage.

The police clarified that the woman worked as an information systems technician in the Australian Defence Force and was thus allegedly able to gain access to classified information.

Photo: AAP Image / Australian Federal Police / Reuters

Without informing her superiors, she travelled to Russia. It emerged that the woman had instructed her husband to log into her official work account from their home in Brisbane. The husband accessed sensitive documents and sent them to his wife. Authorities believe the couple intended to provide the information to Russian authorities.

The police will have to find out whether the information was transferred, and how a person with access to classified materials was able to travel to Russia.

The Russian Embassy called the incident paranoia

The Russian Embassy in Australia has called the dissemination of information about the arrest of a married couple on charges of attempted espionage a new wave of anti-Russian paranoia.

The diplomatic mission noted that information about the arrest of spouses Kira and Igor Korolev is being “widely disseminated.”

The aim of this campaign is obvious – to stir up a new wave of anti-Russian paranoia here, distracting Australians from the numerous failures of the ruling Labor Party’s policies Russian Embassy in Australia

Embassy accused Australia for using “theatrical stunts” and noted that “imaginary ‘Russian spies’ are located throughout” the country. It also promised to look into “possible consular measures.”