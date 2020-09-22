#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

“We have saved 25 of them for the moment and we have escorted them out of the channel to the sea. Rescuers continue to work so that this number increases by the end of the day.“, explained Nic Deka, manager of Parks and Wildlife Regional.

About sixty people are involved in this real race against time. The operations are complicated by the cold, the humidity and an irregular tidal regime.

A frequent grounding place

“It is a natural occurrence and we have to accept the loss of animals. It’s such a delicate, complex environment that every pilot whale we save is considered a victory.“said biologist Kris Carylon.

Tasmania is considered a frequent grounding spot for pilot whales. It is not impossible that the group got lost in these waters, getting too close to the coast to hunt.