The copper-colored body was found on Sunday on the beach near the town of Green Head, which is located about 250 kilometers north of the state capital Perth.

in Western Australia beachgoers had their eyes rubbed over the weekend when a huge piece of metal appeared on the sand.

The metal piece is reported on, among other things, by a local news channel 10 News First Perth.

The local police say in its announcementthat he does not believe that the song originates from a commercial aircraft.

The police said they consider the piece dangerous until its origin is found out. Later, the police announced that the song is not dangerous based on the tests, says the British newspaper The Guardian.

The origin of the song is being investigated. A space expert interviewed by The Guardian Alice Gorman estimated that the track might originate from an Indian satellite.