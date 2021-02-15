Australia | A meteor illuminated the sky in Melbourne, Australia on Valentine’s Day, the video shows a light phenomenon

The meteor inspired people to describe the light phenomenon.

Australasia In Melbourne, Sunday Valentine’s Day became more romantic than usual when a meteor lit up the sky in the evening. According to local media, the meteor was spotted on Sunday on Valentine’s Day at about 10:40 p.m. local time.

The rare sight inspired people to photograph the light phenomenon and share images and videos diligently on social media.

Leesa Vaughanin the video filmed shows a bright stamp as the meteor burned as it entered the atmosphere. Vaughan was driving on the Monash Freeway when he spotted a natural phenomenon.

“The colors were the most amazing, but it’s hard to see them in the video,” Vaughan described to Reuters.

“I happened to be in the right place at the right time.”