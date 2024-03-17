Australia | A man died after falling from a hot air balloon

The man's body was found on the street in a densely populated residential area in the suburbs of Melbourne.

Man died on Monday after falling from a hot air balloon in the Melbourne suburb of Preston, Australia. The accident is reported, among other things, by a British newspaper The Guardian.

The man's body was found on the street in a densely populated residential area after seven in the morning.

The police have interviewed other people who were in the hot air balloon, and no crime is suspected in the case. The police have not given their assessment of why the man fell.

The hot air balloon landed safely in a park near central Melbourne. The hot air balloon had left at seven in the morning, so the man had fallen shortly after taking off.

Serious ones hot air balloon accidents are rare.

In January, four people died and one was injured when a hot air balloon fell in the desert in Arizona, USA. According to an eyewitness, the hot air balloon was empty and lost its shape ten seconds before falling to the ground. The ball had plunged straight towards the ground.

In 2022, a hot air balloon had to make an emergency landing in the middle of buildings in Melbourne's Elwood. Of the 13 people on board, three received minor injuries.