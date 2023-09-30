Australia | A man died after a whale hit his boat

It is suspected that the whale jumped next to the boat or even on top of it, causing the men to fall into the water.

61 years old A man died after a whale struck his boat off the coast of eastern Australia on Saturday. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

Two men fell into the sea on Saturday after a whale hit a boat in the La Perouse area, which is located a little more than 10 kilometers from Sydney’s inner city.

The people who were on the boat called for help after noticing the empty vessel drifting.

Authorities reported that the 53-year-old man who was the ship’s master who fell from the boat was lifted from the water and taken to hospital. The man’s condition is stable.

One of the men had lost consciousness and died at the scene.

The captain of the ship had tried to keep the man who was traveling with him alive.

The whale is believed to have jumped out of the water near or even onto the boat, causing the men to fall from the boat.

The area is visited by whales every year, which head north to breed in warmer areas during the Australian winter season. Between September and October, the whales are on their way back south.

According to Australian police, whale sightings in the area are typical for this time of year.

Correction 9/30/2023 at 9:58 p.m.: The story previously gave the wrong impression that the whales were in the La Perouse area on their way north for the Australian winter season. Whales move in the area between September and October when returning south. In addition, it was written in Jutu that whales move to breeding grounds for the winter. However, whales do not nest.