Australia | A 95-year-old woman who had to be remotely detained by the police died

An Australian police officer has been charged after using a remote tranquilizer on a 95-year-old woman who later died.

95 years old the woman who was tasered by police in an Australian nursing home is a British broadcaster According to the BBC dead.

Australian the police had previously been charged with assault after using remote access to a womanreports, among others, the news agency AFP.

Police were called to a nursing home in the New South Wales town of Cooma on May 17 after a female resident with dementia was walking around with a steak knife in her hand.

The police and paramedics tried for several minutes to get the woman to give up her knife. The woman started to move towards them on her walker, and one of the police officers used his remote control.

According to the police representative, the woman had moved very slowly towards the police and nurses.

The case has caused shock in Australia. Some Australian politicians have demanded that the videos of the incident recorded on the police body cameras be published.

The accused police officer has been arrested from his post. The case will be heard in court on July 5.