Bitten and dragged into the pool by a python that had clung to his leg. It happened in Australia to a 5-year-old boy attacked by three-metre snake appeared in the garden of his home in Byron Bay, south of Brisbane, in the southeast of the country. Only the timely intervention of the child’s grandfather and father managed to save him, reports the Guardian.

After the python dragged the boy into the water, his father told local radio, the 76-year-old grandfather jumped into the pool and pulled his grandson out, with the snake still attached. Then the father intervened to uncoil the snake and try to calm the situation.